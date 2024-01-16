NEW DELHI: In the ever-evolving global order, India is fast emerging as a pivotal 'World Partner,' actively contributing to solutions for global crises. Whether it's the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the oil crisis, Israel-Hamas tensions, or the most recent turmoil in the Red Sea, India's global diplomacy is taking the center stage every where.

Seas In Turmoil

Commercial ships navigating the Red Sea face threats from rebels supported by Iran, amplifying tensions. Simultaneously, the Gulf of Aden witnessed strikes on Houthi positions by the US and UK. India, with the Arabian Sea at its doorstep, feels the impact. In the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Modi made a phone call to Russia's President, while in Tehran, Foreign Minister Jaishankar addressed the escalating crisis.

Jaishankar's Strategic Discussions in Iran

In Tehran, Jaishankar emphasized the critical importance of securing the Red Sea, urging swift action against maritime threats. The route from the Red Sea to the Suez Canal is vital for global trade, and India's rerouting of ships increases travel time but ensures safety. Meanwhile, Qatar's refusal to send LNG tankers through the Red Sea raises concerns about heightened costs.

Collaborative Efforts By The US, India, And Iran

Jaishankar conveyed India's concern to Iran about attacks on ships near its waters, emphasizing the direct impact on India's energy needs and economic interests. His visit coincides with discussions with the US Secretary of State on the Red Sea crisis. Diplomatically active, India engages with Iran on issues ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to the situation in Gaza. The discussions extend to the strategic Chabahar Port, strengthening the robust ties between the two nations.

A Unified Global Stand

Despite challenges, India navigates geopolitics with finesse. PM Modi's conversation with Vladimir Putin and Jaishankar's talks in Iran underscore the collaborative approach to addressing shared concerns. Both leaders express mutual wishes for success in upcoming elections in their respective countries. The recent strengthening of military and technological cooperation between India and Russia further solidifies their alliance.

In conclusion, India's diplomatic leadership in today's world assures the global community that collective efforts can bring security and prosperity. The events in the Red Sea serve as a testament to India's role as a responsible global player, ensuring stability and progress for all.