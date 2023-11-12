'Indigenous Resources, Top Class Border Infrastructure Our Strength Today': PM Modi At Tibet Border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated yet another Diwali with the armed forces keeping up with a tradition he started during his chief ministership. Speaking after meeting the soldiers deployed at the Lepcha border in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi said that the place where soldiers are deployed is not less than a temple. Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh borders Tibet and is strategic given the Chinese threat to India.

PM Modi also said that it has been over three decades since he started celebrating Diwali with soldiers. PM Modi also lauded security forces for their contribution to nation-building, enhancing the country's global prestige. During his address to the soldiers, PM Modi said that indigenous resources and top-class border infrastructure are India's strength today. He said that it's India's era where resolution, resources, courage and weapons - all will be Indian.

"For me, a place where our security forces are deployed is no less than a temple...There has not been a single Diwali in the last 30-35 years, that I have not celebrated with you (Army jawans). When I was neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister, I still used to go to the border on the occasion of Diwali," said PM Modi.

Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication.

The Prime Minister said that the government is taking many steps for the empowerment of the soldiers. "Friends, the government is taking complete care of your and your families needs. We have got such dresses for our soldiers that can withstand inhuman temperature. Today, such drones are being manufactured in India that will not only empower our soldiers but will also save their lives," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further added that soldiers staying away from their families show the pinnacle of their devotion to duty. ""Given the situation in the world today, expectations from India are continuously increasing. In such a situation, it is important that India's borders remain secure. We are creating an atmosphere of peace in the country and you have a big role in this. India is safe as long as our Army stands firm and unshakable like the Himalayas, on its borders...," said PM Modi.

"India is rapidly emerging as a global player in defence sector. Now, we are moving ahead to fulfilling the defence-related needs of not only our country but also of friendly countries...Between Diwali in 2016 and now, India's defence exports have risen eightfold; domestic defence production now Rs 1 lakh crore," said PM Modi.