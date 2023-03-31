topStoriesenglish2589579
NewsIndia
INDORE TRAGEDY

Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 35, 18 Rescued

According to eyewitnesses, more than 30 devotees fell into the stepwell after the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 35, 18 Rescued

Indore: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T said on Friday."A total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment.

The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said. "The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja T added. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

At least 14 devotees were killed after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a `hawan` organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh`s Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured."An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured," Chouhan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."

indore tragedyindore temple stepwell collapseinodre temple tragedyindore temple tragedy newsindore temple roof collapse

