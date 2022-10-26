NewsIndia
INFILTRATION BID

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara district; one terrorist killed

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered and a search operation is currently underway in the area, police said.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara district; one terrorist killed

New Delhi: Security forces on Wednesday (October 26, 2022) said that they foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed one foreign terrorist. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered and a search operation is currently underway in the area, police said.

"An infiltration bid was foiled in the Sadpura area of Tangdhar by a joint team of Police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles," a police officer said.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as a search operation continues in the area," the officer said.

More details are awaited.

Live Tv

Infiltration bidJammu and KashmirLine of control

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'