Influenza A Virus Subtype H3N2 Scare: Will Schools Be Shut In Tamil Nadu? MK Stalin Govt Answers

New Delhi: Hours after the Puducherry government announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in view of the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that there will not be any holidays for students. In view of the spread of Influenza A Virus Subtype H3N2, the state's Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has stepped up screening measures across Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of the infection. He also informed that no severe cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported in the state. He also allayed fears of the spread of the influenza A virus and appealed to the public not to panic.

"We are conducting over 1,000 medical camps on a day-to-day basis... We have conducted 1,586 medical camps today and this has been going on over the last few days... There has been no case of serious illness or requirement of admission into intensive care units (of any government hospital due to influenza)...," he told reporters.

"There is no need to panic", he stressed.

Asked whether schools would be required to be shut in line with the announcement made by the Puducherry government, he replied, "Such a condition does not arise in Tamil Nadu."

"There is no such necessity here. Whatever infections reported in Tamil Nadu were not serious," the Minister in the MK Stalin cabinet said.

H3N2 symptoms

The H3N2 symptoms reported in Tamil Nadu are throat pain, and body cache, and people are recovering from mild infections, the Minister stated.

As many as 476 mobile medical units have been pressed into service for medical camps across the state and even if a single infection was reported in a particular village, all those living in the area are screened completely, Subramanian said.