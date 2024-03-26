NEW DELHI: Amidst prominent contenders vying for the Kanpur metropolitan seat, BJP's state committee member and senior journalist Ramesh Awasthi's rise to candidacy has sparked discussions across the party circles in the city. Notably, even those not directly involved in the BJP's candidate selection process, from the state to the national level, are taken aback by this surprise decision. After 33 years, Brahmin candidates will face off for the Kanpur seat.

Surprising Nomination Amidst Party Heavyweights

A glance at the BJP's candidate list reveals a strategic move to sideline party veterans and send a strong message. The inclusion of a relatively unknown candidate from Kanpur in the fifth list issued by the BJP is startling. Kanpur, considered a stronghold for the BJP, witnessed many party stalwarts vying for tickets. Despite several prominent contenders, BJP showed confidence in nominating a grassroots worker and former journalist, Ramesh Awasthi. His sudden appearance on the list left everyone astonished, considering the line-up of heavyweight aspirants from Kanpur.

Shifts In Political Landscape

BJP's senior leader Satyadev Pachauri, a former MP from the region, was not initially considered for a ticket due to his age. However, his daughter Neetu Singh was being considered as a replacement. Similarly, one of Uttar Pradesh's chief officers, Avneesh Awasthi, was seeking a ticket for his wife, Malini Awasthi, a famous folk singer, fueling speculation about potential changes in BJP's candidate list. Even Congress witnessed a notable shift, with senior leader and former three-time MLA from Kanpur's Govind Nagar constituency, Ajay Kapoor, joining the BJP. Speculation was rife around names like Satish Mahana, Surendra Maithani, Mahesh Trivedi, and MLA Arun Pathak, but none secured a ticket.

Ramesh Awasthi's Surprising Rise

The nomination of Ramesh Awasthi has left many puzzled about his alignment with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's strategy. Speculation about the forces backing him is also rife. In early March, during a crucial BJP committee meeting to announce candidates for the metropolitan seat, prominent figures like MP Satyadev Pachauri, Assembly President Satish Mahana, and MLA Surendra Maithani were present. Amidst this, Ramesh Awasthi stirred controversy by announcing his resignation from his job on Facebook, garnering widespread attention.

Local Roots And Political Dynamics

Ramesh Awasthi, originally from Farrukhabad, has been actively seeking a Lok Sabha ticket from various constituencies, including Kanpur. Despite his roots, he has spent a considerable amount of time in Kanpur, where he pursued his education and began his career. His deep connections and involvement in local affairs have earned him recognition among the people of Kanpur. His campaign emphasizes the battle between Modi's development agenda and corruption, leaving the final decision to the voters.

Kanpur's Political Landscape

Kanpur, a city deeply rooted in the Ram Mandir movement and Sangh's influence, witnessed the BJP's entry into the political arena in 1991. Despite initial victories, BJP's graph fluctuated over the years. However, in the 2019 elections, BJP regained the seat with Murli Manohar Joshi as the MP. BJP's nomination strategy, focusing on Brahmin candidates, reflects the party's understanding of Kanpur's political dynamics.

BJP's candidate is widely expected to secure victory in Kanpur, given the party's stronghold and the public's inclination towards BJP. Conversely, Congress candidate Aalok Mishra was quick to dismiss Ramesh Awasthi as an outsider. However, Ramesh Awasthi countered this narrative, highlighting his long-standing connection to Kanpur and framing the election as a battle between Modi's development agenda and corruption, leaving the decision to the electorate.