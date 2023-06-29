Inspirational Story Of IAS Nirish Rajput: Newspaper-Seller To Cleared UPSC After BETRAYAL

Nirish Rajput, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was born into a deeply impoverished family. His father worked as a tailor to make ends meet, while his two elder brothers pursued careers in education. Despite the financial hardships, Nirish was determined to become an IAS officer and refused to let his circumstances define his destiny. His family pooled all their resources to support his education.

A Friend's Betrayal

Nirish's unwavering dedication to his studies paid off, as he excelled in both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Recognizing his academic prowess, a friend offered him a teaching position at a coaching institute for UPSC Civil Services exams, promising to provide study materials in return.

Trusting his friend, Nirish dedicated two years of his life to the institute, contributing to its growth through his hard work. However, he was eventually betrayed when his friend dismissed him after achieving success.

Lessons from Betrayal

This setback left a deep wound in Nirish's heart, and for two years, he found himself unable to make any progress. But instead of succumbing to despair, he gathered his strength, made the decision to leave for Delhi, and borrowed study materials from another friend to continue his exam preparation.

Unyielding Determination

With limited funds upon reaching Delhi, Nirish faced financial constraints that threatened to derail his coaching aspirations. However, he refused to allow circumstances to hold him back. Determined to find a solution, he took on part-time jobs alongside his studies, managing his time diligently. Without any professional coaching, he began preparing for the UPSC exams on his own.

The Power of Hard Work

Nirish's days were characterized by an exhausting routine of studying for approximately 18 hours a day. Despite failing in his first three attempts, he persevered. His unwavering commitment eventually paid off, and he secured an All India Rank of 370 in the UPSC examination, proving that hard work and dedication can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Conclusion:

Nirish Rajput's journey from poverty to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human will. Despite facing financial hardships and betrayal, he never lost sight of his dreams. His story serves as an inspiration to millions, demonstrating that with determination, perseverance, and an unrelenting work ethic, anyone can achieve the impossible. Nirish Rajput's extraordinary achievements are a reminder that if one sets their mind to it, nothing is impossible to accomplish.