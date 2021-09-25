Inspired by policies of Delhi govt, BJP MCD councilor Gurjit Kaur Bath and Kulwant Singh Bath join AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said that several important people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party after being inspired by the policies of the Delhi Government. He said it is due to the work done by the AAP Government in various sectors including education, health, electricity, water that people are getting inspired. MCD Councilor Gurjit Kaur Bath and her husband Kulwant Singh Bath along with many of their BJP colleagues joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (September 24, 2021). National

Secretary Pankaj Gupta and AAP Chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj welcomed all the dignitaries to the Aam Aadmi Party. Adil Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party member from Azadpur Mandi was also present at the induction.

Aam Aadmi Party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta addressed a press conference at the party headquarters and said, “Today some new people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party family. It feels very joyous when people from different parties get influenced by the development model of Aam Aadmi Party and the way Arvind Kejriwal's government is continuously making historic changes in Delhi, awakening their desire to be a part of the AAP government.”

He continued, “In the same sequence, today the MCD councilor of Bhajanpura Ward 44E Gurjit Kaur Bath and her husband Kulwant Singh Bath are joining the Aam Aadmi Party from the BJP. Gurjit Kaur ji has been a BJP Delhi Pradesh executive member. This standing committee has also been vice-chairman and member of East Delhi Municipal Corporation twice. Gurjit Ji is the President of Women Welfare Committee, Chaudhary Ramphal is a member of Memorial Education Committee Bhajanpura and Navbharat Adarsh ​​Shiksha Samiti Khajuri Khas. And now he has decided to leave the BJP and become a member of Arvind Kejriwal's family. Her husband Kulwant Singh Bath is the executive member of BJP Delhi Pradesh, former General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha Delhi State and has also been the convener of BJP Delhi State. Apart from being the National Vice President of Akali Dal, he has also held many other posts in the BJP. It is a matter of great happiness that many of his other friends from BJP are also joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. A warm welcome to everyone in the Aam Aadmi Party."

Explaining her reason behind joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Gurjit Kaur Bath said, "For a long time, I was sorry that I was not able to help the farmers even though I was the daughter of a farmer. My farmer brothers have suffered a lot but BJP has not helped one of them. I am the daughter of Punjab, my father is a farmer, but while in BJP, I am facing the displeasure of farmers. Which is very sad for me and even more sad that I am not able to help them. But I was very impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work being done by them. I felt that by being in this party, I would be able to openly help not only the people of Delhi but also the farmers."

Taking forward Gurjit Kaur's point, Kulwant Singh Bath said, “As Gurjit Ji said, we were not able to help the farmers even though we wanted to stay in the BJP. Due to the 3 black laws imposed by the BJP, the farmers are on dharna for the last one year and are facing many problems. But the BJP does not care about the annadata of the country. We have many times wanted the farmers' point of view to be accepted. I spoke to BJP National President JP Nadda about this. There are still messages lying on my WhatsApp. Talked to the leaders of my state but BJP does not want to take back its black laws. On the other hand, there is the Delhi government which has consistently stood with the farmers. Seeing the welfare works of Arvind Kejriwal, I am taking the membership of Aam Aadmi Party today."

Among the senior people who joined the Aam Aadmi Party, mainly the following people took the membership of the party:

1) Pradeep Singh, Secretary, Delhi Taxi Cooperative Society

2) Nirmal Singh, Treasurer, Delhi Taxi Cooperative Society

3) Charanjit Singh, Head, Gurdwara Committee, Rajendra Nagar

4) Avtar Singh, Social Activist

5) Pratipal Singh, BJP worker

6) Phumman Singh, BJP worker

7) Vijay Singh, BJP worker

8) Pradeep Kumar, BJP worker

9) Jinder Singh, Social Activist

10) Kulbir Singh, Social Activist