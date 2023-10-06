Inspiring Success Story: Meet Kerala Woman Bindu Who Cleared Public Service Commission Exam Along With Her Son

NEW DELHI: The Public Service Commission (PSC) exam conducted by Kerala in 2022 stood witness to a heartwarming success story. Bindu, a 42-year-old woman, and her son, Vivek, 24 at that time, triumphed in this highly competitive examination, both securing their spots in the esteemed state government service.

A Shared Dream: Mother & Son Begin their PSC Journey

Vivek showcased his mettle by achieving an impressive rank of 38 in the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam, while Bindu secured a notable 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination, conducted by the Kerala State Public Service Commission.

Hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, this mother-son duo rejoiced together as their dreams materialized. Vivek acknowledged his mother's pivotal role in their shared success, emphasizing how Bindu had been a constant source of encouragement. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of his father and the motivation they received from their teachers. Speaking about their journey, Vivek mentioned attending coaching classes together, a testament to their dedication and unity. "We both studied together but did not expect that we would qualify together. We both are very happy," he said during an interview.

Vivek disclosed that it was his mother's fourth attempt to clear the exam, as she had faced challenges in previous endeavours. Once he became eligible to sit for the exam, he joined his mother in coaching classes, attending them regularly.

Coaching & Dedication: Balancing Work And Preparation

Bindu, an Anganwadi teacher, managed to attend coaching classes only on Sundays due to her work commitments. Her goal had been to crack the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) supervisor exam, and her diligent attempts in that direction inadvertently led to her success in the LGS exam. Vivek noted, "She has attained this as a result of the efforts she had put in for ICDS."

Inspiration struck Bindu when her son was in class 10, prompting her to embark on her PSC exam preparation journey. Over a span of nine years, they both stand on the verge of securing government jobs.

Triumph After Trials: Bindu's Perseverance Pays Off

Bindu's persistent efforts bore fruit, earning her a rank of 38 in the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam. Meanwhile, Vivek secured a commendable rank of 92 in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) test. Bindu's determination was evident, especially considering her three previous attempts for LGS and one for LDC before achieving success on her fourth try.

Lessons In Resilience: Bindu's Journey Of Grit And Growth

Her teaching career spanning a decade at an Anganwadi centre provided a solid foundation of experience. She emphasized the role of her friends, son, and instructors at the coaching center in keeping her motivated and providing crucial support throughout her journey. Bindu recognized her study pattern as both an example and a cautionary tale for PSC aspirants. Despite intermittent study phases, she emphasized that perseverance and determination ultimately yield results.

Inspiring The World: Social Media Celebrates Their Achievement

The news of this extraordinary achievement by the mother-son duo in the Kerala PSC exam resonated across the internet, sparking excitement and admiration. Social media users celebrated this exceptional feat, noting the ageless pursuit of education and the power of determination in achieving one's goals.

As per the Kerala Public Service Commission regulations, the age limit for Stream-2-2 positions is 40, with specific exceptions for particular categories, including a relaxation of three years for the Other Backward Classes group, and five years for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Widows. Additionally, varying relaxation periods are provided for differently-abled individuals based on their specific circumstances.

In the realm of aspirations and endeavours, Bindu and Vivek's shared success illuminates a timeless truth - the power of determination, unity, and unwavering belief in oneself. Their journey, marked by trials and triumphs, stands as a beacon of inspiration for all aspiring souls, transcending age, circumstance, and odds.

Ageless Ambitions: Defying Norms And Redefining Success

Their tale reminds us that education and dreams are not bound by age, but rather fueled by passion and resilience. Bindu's persistence, despite facing setbacks, showcases that setbacks can be stepping stones towards a brighter future, reinforcing the age-old adage that perseverance is indeed the key to success.

A Bright Future Awaits: Embarking On Government Service Together

As they step into their new roles within the state government service, Bindu and Vivek embody the embodiment of the relentless pursuit of knowledge and the beauty of achieving dreams together. Their story resonates beyond the boundaries of Kerala, echoing a universal truth - that success knows no age and determination knows no bounds.

May their story inspire countless others to reach for the stars, chase their dreams with vigour, and remember that with faith, hard work, and the support of loved ones, anything is possible. Their remarkable journey reminds us that every triumph, big or small, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human will.