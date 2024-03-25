'Instead Of Criticising...': Hema Malini Takes A Dig At Opposition Ahead Of 2024 LS Polls

New Delhi: Veteran Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday celebrated Holi with party workers in Vrindavan. Smeared in colours, Malini interacted with the media and sang an iconic song 'Holi Ke Din' from her legendary film 'Shole'. Celebrating the festival of colours, Mathura MP took a chance to take a dig at opposition parties and asked the opposition to join the hand in nation-building instead of criticising the Modi government.

The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini expressed her confidence in the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said that the ruling coalition will secure victory on over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

"Our party has given this slogan (400 paar), and we will fulfil this. We will see to it that happens - not only 400 but beyond that. Because of the work that our party has done, the BJP team has done under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi," she said. "Instead of criticising, I wish even the Opposition join hands and play Holi happily and be a part of nation-building," the BJP leader added.

Hema Malini has been renominated for the Mathura constituency for the 2024 Polls which are scheduled to be held in seven phases, with the first phase to commence on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.