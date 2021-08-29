J&K: Agencies issue alert over possible Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist attack

New Delhi: The Indian security agencies have issued alerts for a possible Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the alert copy accessed by Zee News, five Jaish terrorists are trying to infiltrate into the union territory through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Intelligence agencies have alerted that these JeM terrorists are currently in the Jandrot area of PoK along with a guide and are planning to carry out an attack through IED.

The terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror outfit have also been reportedly continuously conducting recce near the forward location and the Line of Control (LoC). They can possibly also target the security forces.

As per a few reports, the intelligence agencies have been put on high alert since they learnt about a meeting between JeM leaders and Taliban leaders in Kandahar in the third week of August.

During the meeting, JeM sought the Taliban's support in 'India-Centric' operations, besides discussing the political situation in Pakistan, the reports claimed.

This is to be noted that the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, which led to the collapse of the Afghanistan government. Since then, thousands of Afghan nationals and citizens of various countries have been trying to flee the war-torn country.

Earlier on Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport.