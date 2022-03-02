International sanctions won't affect S-400 defence deal with India: Russia

MOSCOW: Despite mounting international pressure and harsh sanctions, Russia on Wednesday sought to assure that these pressure tactics won’t affect the deal to supply the S-400 air defence missile system to India.

“We don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; We have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions, old or new, do not interfere in any way,” Denis Alipov, Russian Envoy-designate to India said while addressing a press conference on the impact of sanctions in defence deal with India.

The Russian envoy also said that Moscow remains highly grateful to India for its balanced stand at the United Nations as New Delhi fully understands the depth of the crisis. “We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis,” Denis Alipov said.

To a question about the safety of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, he said, “We are working intensely on creating corridor and safe passage for Indians stuck in conflict zones in Ukraine.”

The Russian Ambassador-designate added, “We are in touch with India on the safety of Indians in Kharkiv, Sumy & other conflict zones in Ukraine.”

We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern #Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russain territory...: Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador-designate to India pic.twitter.com/EgmN6LQd52 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said that the air force will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both countries remain strong.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently). Our relations with Russia will continue," Singh said at a press briefing here.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, "Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

"We are evaluating the situation. There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly," he added.

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said. "We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he said. The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

On the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy on Wednesday said almost 6,000 Russians have been in 6 days of the war. Reuters quoted Zelenskyy as saying even as the Russian airborne troops landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, which is under intense shelling for the past few days.

