Internet services suspension extended in 7 Haryana districts till this date, read details

ROHTAK: The Haryana government on Monday (February 1) extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services in seven districts till 5 pm on Tuesday (Feb 2) to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws. The voice calls, however, are exempted from the suspension.

The seven districts where the mobile internet service suspension has been extended till February 2 are:

Kaithal

Panipat

Jind

Rohtak

Charkhi Dadri

Sonipat

Jhajjar

"Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of seven districts namely Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 2, 2021," the statement reads.

This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. "Any person who will be found guilty of the violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it said.

The spokesman said that the suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are directed to ensure the compliance of this order."

The state government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," it added.

The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

