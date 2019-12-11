Internet services to remain suspended in Assam's 10 districts for next 24 hours

Dispur: In the wake of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) across Assam, the state government has decided to suspend internet service for the next 24 hours, starting from 7 pm on Wednesday. The ban is being imposed over 10 districts of Assam, including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Guwahati after massive protests triggered at several places in the district.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was stranded for two hours in the Guwahati airport where agitators gathered in large numbers to protest against the CAB. He was later safely escorted out under high security.

The internet ban move in Assam follows after the Tripura government's decision to ban the internet and SMS services for 48-hour, on Tuesday (December 11), to prevent mischief mongers from spreading rumours.

Thousands of protesters against descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos. Although no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of the students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat.

The government has deployed tight security at several places to avoid any public danger. Three Army columns have been requisitioned by the civil administration.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police resorted to lathi-charge on protesters in Dibrugarh, while they were demonstrating against the bill. The action was taken by the Assam police after the protestors blocked an ambulance even after the police issued a warning.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

