Investments worth Rs 15,000 crore proposed for J&K; target is Rs 1 lakh crore

New Delhi: The relentless work of the Centre to put Jammu and Kashmir on the fast track of prosperity has already started bringing results less than one month after Article 370 was revoked.

On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Article 370 was being revoked. He had assured that this step, which truly integrated J&K with India, would result in not just peace but development as well. The same had been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation.

Zee News has now learnt that as many as 44 companies had already expressed interest in investing in J&K by September 1. Of these, proposals of 33 companies have been accepted. The investments of these companies are in the fields of IT & Technology, Infrastructure, Renewal Energy, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Defence, Tourism and Skill and Education. The proposal of investments are worth Rs 15,000 crore and those in the know say they are expecting this figure to reach Rs 1 lakh crore.

A further - and massive - push could come when the Investors Summit is held in the Union Territory in November. Preparations for the Summit have already commenced in a big way.

While reasonable restricts were in place in J&K in the immediate aftermath of Article 370 being revoked, these have been gradually relaxed. Peace and calm has prevailed here despite nefarious attempts to cause disruptions by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.