IOCL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for apprentice posts at iocl.com, check details here

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Technician, Graduate, and Trade Apprentice (Technical & Non-Technical). Interested and eligible cadidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website- iocl.com. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancies and more here.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application- December 14, 2022

Last date to apply for IOCL Recruitment: January 3, 2023

IOCL Vacancies

IOCL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1760 vacacncies at its various locations in States and UTs of India.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice –Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Graduate Apprentice (BA/B. Com/B. Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Fresher) – Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board.

Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board.

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:

Candidates applying for IOCL apprentice posts must be between 18 to 24 years of age as on Dec 31, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.