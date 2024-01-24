trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713271
IPS Success Story: Meet This IPS Officer Who Turned Down 16 Government Jobs, And Aced UPSC In First Attempt

IPS officer rejects 16 government job offers, excels in UPSC on the first try.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: In the pursuit of their dream to serve the nation as officers in the IAS, IPS, or IFS, numerous candidates make significant sacrifices, often forsaking lucrative employment opportunities. Tripti Bhatt, a successful IPS officer hailing from Almora, Uttarakhand, serves as a remarkable testament to unwavering determination and commitment.

Born into a family with a teaching background, Tripti is the eldest among four siblings. She received her early education at Beersheba Senior Secondary School, Almora, and completed her 12th grade at Kendriya Vidyalaya. Graduating in engineering from Pantnagar University, she initially served as an Assistant Manager at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Tripti's intellectual prowess became evident early on. Prior to achieving success in the UPSC exam, she made a courageous decision to decline 16 government job offers, including one from the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In the 9th grade, she had the privilege of meeting the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who handed her a handwritten letter that fueled her dedication to serving the nation.

Successfully clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2013 on her first attempt, Tripti secured the 165th rank. Opting for the IPS position, she was allocated her home cadre. Her journey in the police force commenced as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dehradun, followed by roles as SP in Chamoli and Commander of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in Tehri Garhwal. Currently, she holds the position of SP Intelligence and Security in Dehradun.

Beyond her bureaucratic achievements, Tripti has excelled in sports, clinching gold medals in marathons and state-level badminton competitions. Proficient in Taekwondo and Karate, Tripti Bhatt stands as an emblem of dedication and resilience in the pursuit of public service.

