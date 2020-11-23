IRCTC ends operations of India's first private train Tejas Express, here's why

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will cancel the operation of the country's first private train Tejas Express from Monday (November 23). The IRCTC has decided to end the operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express due to a shortage of passengers. It is to be noted that Tejas Express had resumed operations in October after its operation was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that IRCTC is a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Railways.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 17), IRCTC had said in a statement that the management has decided to cancel the operations of all Tejas trains due to a shortage of passengers. IRCTC has canceled the Lucknow-New Delhi (82501/82502) Tejas Express from November 23 while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901/82902) Tejas Express from November 24.

“The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic. The company will review its decision after seeing the occupancy level of other trains of Indian Railways operating in both these routes,” IRCTC said in a statement.

The two Tejas trains between Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai were resumed from October 17 because of festivals.

The operation of both trains was canceled on March 19 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. IRCTC had taken several steps to run Tejas Express keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

It is learnt that the occupancy of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which has 736 seats, was around 25 to 40 per cent after the resumption of operation as against 50-80 per cent before the coronavirus lockdown.