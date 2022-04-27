New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) recorded 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent, the data shared by the health department showed. This was the fifth day on the trot that the national capital reported over 1,000 fresh coronavirus infections in a single day.

On Monday, it had reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent and on Sunday, the city had seen 1,083 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent.

A day earlier, it had added 1,094 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and on Friday, Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent.

Due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi's active case count has now risen from 601 on April 11 to 4,508 on April 26, according to health department data.

Currently, 114 Covid-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals and 3,190 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,378 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 130 (1.39 percent) are occupied.

Amid the recent surge in the number of infections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The Delhi government lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

In view of the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looming large, the Delhi government may bring back stricter curbs to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.

(With agency inputs)