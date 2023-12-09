The BJP today hit out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his gesture of seeking blessings from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi but not from party president Mallikarjun Kharge. While a Congress spokesperson has claimed that Reddy took blessings from Sonia Gandhi as per Indian culture as she is elder, BJP said that Kharge is older than Gandhi but Reddy only shook hands with him.

During the swearing-in ceremony on December 7, Revanth Reddy and his wife touched Sonia Gandhi's feet and sought her blessings. Kharge was sitting beside Sonia Gandhi. Reddy then shook hands with him. Taking to social media platform X, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Reddy took Sonia Gandhi's blessing considering her as an elder family member.

"The swearing-in ceremony was nearing its end, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken the oath of office. Suddenly I saw that he came holding the hand of his wife Geeta ji and both of them lovingly took the blessings of Sonia ji. Just like we start any important work only after taking the blessings of the elder of the house," said Shrinate.

शपथग्रहण समारोह समापन की ओर था, मुख्यमंत्री रेवंत रेड्डी पद की शपथ ले चुके थे



एकाएक देखा कि अपनी पत्नी गीता जी का हाथ पकड़ कर वो आए और दोनों ने बड़े प्यार से सोनिया जी का आशीर्वाद लिया



ठीक वैसे ही जैसे घर के बड़े का आशीष ले कर ही किसी महत्वपूर्ण काम की शुरुआत करते हैं… pic.twitter.com/ROasdpu9mo — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 7, 2023

However, the BJP accused Reddy of having discriminatory behaviour towards Kharge. "Soon after the swearing-in Revanth Reddy and his wife fell on the feet of Sonia Gandhi to seek blessings. No problem. It is part of our culture. But only shook hands with Kharge ji, although he is much senior, both in age and position. Is it because he is a Dalit (Revanth is known to have made casteist remark, calling Bihari DNA inferior), a rubber stamp Congress president or both?" said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Soon after the swearing-in Revanth Reddy and his wife fell on the feet of Sonia Gandhi to seek blessings. No problem. It is part of our culture. But only shook hands with Kharge ji, although he is much senior, both in age and position. Is it because he is a Dalit (Revanth is know… pic.twitter.com/ABo0jbcBZ5 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 9, 2023

Revanth Reddy led Congress to a historic victory in Telangana ousting the 10-year-old rule of the BRS government.