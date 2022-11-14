Is printing images of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currencies constitutional? Examining the science behind it

By Sagar Vishnoi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had recently suggested putting pictures of Lord Ganesh and goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes in order to bring 'prosperity' to the country. While this move may be popular with many Hindus, it was quick to face political scrutiny in India. It’s a well-planned move by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to target the Hindu majority which constitutes almost 89% of the Indian population. This statement comes at a time when the dollar is strengthening and the rupee is weakening. It was an attempt to take on the Central government economically, that too in a sarcastic way.

Lakshmi and Ganesh are two of the most popular deities in Hinduism. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity, while Ganesh is the god of good luck and auspiciousness. It is natural that many Hindus would want to see their images in the country's currency, as it would be a daily reminder of the blessings of these deities.

However, the Constitution does not specifically mention anything about pictures of gods on the currency notes.

This has led to some controversy about whether it is constitutional for the Government of India to put pictures of gods on currency or not.

We look at this question from a fresh perspective: The Science behind adding images of the deity, and whether this move is valid from the constitutional standpoint.

Science behind printing images of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes

Adding the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi to the Indian currency notes is a significant move that is sure to please many Hindus. After all, Lord Ganesh is the god of good luck and prosperity, while Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and abundance. What better way to encourage people to use and respect their money than by having these powerful deities watching over it?

Ganesh is the God of Prosperity or the God of Success. Similarly, Goddess Lakshmi is the Goddess of Wealth or the Goddess of Prosperity. When the images of these two Gods are printed on the Indian currency, it infuses success and power in the money. This helps provide a boost to the economy. The images of these two Gods are printed on the currency in the form of a “security thread”. This thread is hard to detect. But, it is easy to be seen with the naked eye.

The security thread of Ganesh has the words “sadho bhav” written on it. The security thread of Goddess Lakshmi has the words “shubh labh” written on it. These words are Sanskrit words and they mean “prosperity”, “success” and “good luck” respectively.

Of course, there is more to this decision than just religious symbolism. There is also a science behind it. Having the images of deities on the currency notes will help to reduce counterfeiting. This is because it will be much more difficult to recreate the intricate designs of these deities than it would be to copy a simple banknote.

So, not only is this a move that is sure to be popular with the Hindu community, but it is also a practical measure that could help to improve the economy. It is yet another example of how making savvy decisions can benefit both the people and the country as a whole.

Is it against the Constitution?

The Indian Constitution does not mandate any particular form or design of currency notes. Section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act only states that the Parliament may by law prescribe the form and design of currency notes. Therefore, the suggestion is not unconstitutional.

Any changes made in the design of notes are undergone through two departments: The Currency Management, which then submits the proposed changes to RBI—the central bank then recommends to the government, and only after the government’s nod that a particular design comes into effect.

Critics have raised concerns that the move could be seen as a form of 'religious discrimination' as it would effectively exclude people who do not worship Lakshmi and Ganesha.

The right to propagate one’s own religion is mentioned in the constitution. The idea behind it being that people have a right to share their religious beliefs with others. However, this right can be limited by the State if it is shown to be against the public interest. The State also has a duty to educate the public about different religions and propagate a secular way of life. The constitution has safeguards against religious fundamentalism and supports the idea of a secular state where all religions are treated equally.

It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party is not alone in its belief that religious symbols can bring prosperity to the country. Many other political parties and groups have also suggested similar measures in the past.

For instance, the Bharatiya Janata Party has suggested that PM Narendra Modi's image should be put on currency notes, while the Shiv Sena has suggested that the Maratha warrior Shivaji be put on currency notes.

(Disclaimer: Sagar Vishnoi is an independent political campaigner and strategist. The views expressed in the article are his personal opinion and do not reflect the views of Zee News)