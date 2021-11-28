हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISCE

ISC class 12 math exam postponed to December 12

The exam was scheduled to be held on November 29.

ISC class 12 math exam postponed to December 12

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ISC or class 12 Mathematics exam to December 12 due to reasons ‘beyond control.’ Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 29.

The math exam will; now be conducted on December 12, 2021, at 2 pm.

“The ISC Year 2021- 2022 Semester 1 MATHEMATICS, Examination scheduled for Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2.00 pm, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control. The said Examination will now be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2.00 pm," the board’s official statement read.

Earlier, the ISC board gave a nod to the usage of scientific calculators during the Math exam for Semester 1.

This year, the ISC board exams, which took place in online mode last year, have been divided into two semesters. The first semester for class 12 board exams 2022 commenced on Monday, November 22, and will continue till December 20.

The CISCE had earlier postponed the first term exams citing reasons "beyond its control". The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects in Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of pause in educational activities due to COVID-19.

As per the latest guidelines for the exam, the exam will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

