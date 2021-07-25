Isha Foundation's Project Samskriti launched, to propagate Indian music, dance, martial, classical arts

Chennai: In his virtual address on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation announced the launch of Project Samskriti. It is aimed at offering Indian classical music, dance and martial arts by alumni of Isha Samskriti, a school dedicated to the classical arts. This would be anchored by youth who have dedicated at least 15 years of their life to the full-time practice of these arts.

According to the Isha Foundation, anyone above the age of 7 can enroll to learn ancient chants, classical music, dance and Kalaripayattu, which is the genesis of martial arts. This project would be delivered online, further details of it would be available on the Samskriti website.

In the Indian culture, the practice of classical art forms has always been anchored in spirituality. The arts are rooted in devotion and are often practiced as an offering rather than, as entertainment. They date back several millennia and have been evolved to bring peak wellbeing and balance to the human body, mind, emotions and energies.

For the second year running, Isha’s Guru Purunima celebrations were live-streamed to an online audience. It featured the Satsang with Sadhguru and included performances by students of Isha Samskriti, besides guided meditation by Sadhguru.

Guru Purnima is celebrated on the first full moon after the summer solstice. It is the most significant festival on the Indian spiritual calendar because it is the day that Adiyogi, the First Yogi, chose to transmit his teachings and became the Adiguru or the First Guru.

