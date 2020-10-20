हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Islamic States

Islamic State calls to avenge Babri demolition, asks followers to wage Jihad against India

The magazine, which appears to be a major threat to national security, has come under the scanner of security agencies.

Islamic State calls to avenge Babri demolition, asks followers to wage Jihad against India

NEW DELHI: The dreaded plan of terror organization ISIS against India has been exposed once again. Zee News got access to the insidious literature of a digital magazine of the terror outfit which is being used to instigate people belonging to a particular community to take up arms and wage Jihad against the government of India.

The magazine, which appears to be a major threat to national security, has come under the scanner of security agencies.

The magazine assures people to continue with their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) assuring them that it stands firmly with them in their fight. 

Named 'Voice of India', the digital magazine of ISIS is being used to spread hatred among people in the country through secret telegram channels and web. The magazine recently launched its ninth edition in which people belonging to a particular community were being instigated to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid. 

The magazine carries pictures of Babri Masjid's demolition while text on it reads, "Babri will be avenged". It also carries several examples of false propaganda and content related to CAA in it. In addition, it also asks people not to abide by the decision of the courts. 

On the lines of its previous edition, the latest edition of the magazine too attempts to pit people against the government at the Centre. 

Live TV

Tags:
Islamic StatesISIS magazineBabri MasjidBabri demolition
Next
Story

Will strive to conquer the unconquered, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya after taking charge as BJYM chief
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M55S

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar