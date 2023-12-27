Israeli Embassy Blast: Delhi Police Suspects Chemical Explosion, Recovered A Letter, Say Sources

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the recent blast near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, the Delhi Police Special Cell has gathered crucial information indicating a potential connection to an organized act of aggression. According to police sources, a one-page letter received by the authorities expressed significant anger towards Israel and contained ominous messages.

The letter featured the phrase "Allah Hu Akbar" and made references to an organization, suggesting a potential motive rooted in ideological extremism. Furthermore, the letter boldly declared that "Jihad will continue," heightening concerns about the nature of the incident.

Delhi Police suspects that the blast may have been executed through a chemical explosion, as the forensic team did not find conventional explosive residue at the scene. The absence of typical explosive evidence has led investigators to consider the possibility of a chemical blast. The impact of such explosions often propels substances into the air, leaving behind little traditional trace.

The incident's authenticity gains credence from discovering a letter at the blast site. The letter, characterized by its vivid color and addressed to the Ambassador of the Israel Embassy, contained vulgar language and featured a drawn flag. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police have sent the letter for forensic examination to gather potential fingerprints and additional evidence.

As part of the ongoing investigation, multiple police teams are diligently reviewing CCTV footage from the entire area to identify any suspicious activities leading up to the incident. Authorities remain committed to unraveling the full extent of this incident and apprehending those responsible for the blast near the Israel Embassy.

Following the incident, the Israeli National Security Council has released a travel advisory for Israeli citizens in India, advising caution and vigilance. Israeli nationals are cautioned to steer clear of crowded locations such as malls and markets, as well as places known to cater to Westerners, Jews, and Israelis. Additionally, heightened alertness is advised in public spaces, including restaurants, hotels, and pubs. The advisory further recommends refraining from openly displaying Israeli symbols, avoiding attendance at unsecured large-scale events, and abstaining from publicizing itineraries, photographs, and real-time details of visits on social media.