ISRO

ISRO launches PSLV-C52 with earth observation and 2 small satellites - WATCH

This was ISRO's first launch mission of 2022.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (February 14) launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, which also carried two small co-passenger satellites.

The Earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the desired orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket after they were launched at 05:59 AM from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

This, notably, is ISRO's first launch mission of 2022.

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.

The PSLV-C52 also blasted off with two small satellites as co-passengers, including a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. 

Two scientific payloads in this satellite are to improve the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating processes.

The other is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). Having a thermal imaging camera as its payload, the satellite benefits the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest) and thermal inertia (day and night).

This is the 54th flight of PSLV and 23rd Mission using PSLV-XL configuration with 6 PSOM-XLs (strap-on motors).

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
ISROIndian Space Research OrganisationPolar Satellite Launch VehiclepslvSatish Dhawan Space CentreSriharikota
