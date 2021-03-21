It is decided that Assam will get 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar', says PM Narendra Modi in Bokakhat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 21, 2021) visited the boll-bound Assam and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will continue in the state.

PM Modi during a public rally in Assam's Bokakhat said, "It is now decided that Assam will get 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar', 'doosri baar, NDA sarkar', 'doosri baar, double engine ki sarkar'."

The Prime Minister's comments came ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, where the Bharatiya Janata Party will seek its second tenure.

He highlighted his state government's work in the Assam and also commented on the steps taken to save the environment.

"The NDA government has put the rhino hunters in jails. We're working on both safety of animals as well as facilities for the people of Assam," said PM Modi.

He added that in the last 5 years, Assam has witnessed a growth in forest cover.

"It increases the opportunities for tourism and economic activities. We want India to be included in one of the leading nations in natural, spiritual, cultural and heritage tourisms, and Assam has all of this," the Prime Minister stated.

"Under the NDA, Assam is heading to touch new highs," he expressed.

He also attacked the opposition and said, "When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption. You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption. They have no vision or intention to do any good."

PM Modi said that during Congress' reign, the main question was to save the loot of Assam from Congress.

