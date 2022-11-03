It’s autumn again and Kashmir has turned into a red carpet - SEE PICS

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley nowadays has turned red as the autumn season ( HARUD ) has started. It's a magical beauty make thousands of tourists from across India and globe to come to Kashmir. The Chinar trees in Kashmir look as if they have been decorated with layers of colours. The visuals that tourists have seen only in Bollywood films are being now witnessed by them in person. The world-famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir have a red carpet spread of these Chinar trees with the background of Zabarwan Hills. The Nishat garden, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh are seeing a huge rush of tourists enjoying these beautiful visuals and taking photos in these breathtakingly beautiful locations.

Pooja a Tourist from Chandigarh said "I am loving it here. I came specially for the leaves, and I have seen this in Mohabbatein Movie. We wanted to experience it and we love it. Kashmir is so beautiful. It's amazing, especially the weather and I will say that everyone should come here. We always saw it in movies but finally got to see it in real life. We are taking pictures and videos and sharing it on social media so that more people should come here." Some of the tourists visiting have just read about Autumn and never seen it. As the rest of India does not have 4 seasons like the Kashmir Valley. "It's beautiful I have also visited the pinjore gardens in Chandigarh which is inspired by this and it's nowhere comparable to this, This is so much better and beautiful. The calm and crisp air, and autumn is very beautiful." said Surbhi a Tourist from Delhi.

Also Read: Major infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Poonch; three terrorists killed

This is season just give a superb experience and feel of Kashmir and it has always remained favourite destination for even Bollywood film makers, one must have seen these visuals in movies and to see this with own eyes is just awesome. People have come to Kashmir to witness the beauty of nature.

Also Read: 'Possibility of scams is ending in India': PM Narendra Modi targets earlier governments

Anchal Khare a tourist said "It is so beautiful and it's my first-time to witnessing autumn, It's a true experience. I would suggest that people should come to Kashmir in this season. It's perfect and the environment is so good." The government has also announced special festivals for the tourists coming to the Valley during the Autumn season. Tourist department have made special arrangements for visitors so that every tourist should have comfort while visiting Kashmir. It's had already remained a bumper season from tourism point of view, this year until now more than 25 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir and this number is highest in last 75 years.