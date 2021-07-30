It’s movie time! PVR Cinemas to reopen from today with fully vaccinated staff

New Delhi: How long has it been since you watched a movie in a theater? Well, the wait is finally over, the multiplex chain PVR Cinemas on Thursday (July 29, 2021) announced that its theatres will be reopening from today (July 30, 2021) with all of its staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So in other words, now your movie experience is going to be fun as well as safe.

The PVR cinemas in a statement on Thursday said that its cinemas will resume operations from July 30 in states and union territories that have allowed theatres to reopen.

The decision comes as the country is witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 infections and many states namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

Even the Delhi government had allowed the reopening of theaters from Monday with 50 percent capacity. To encourage and thank people who got vaccinated during the nationwide vaccination drive, PVR has introduced a 'JAB Offer' for the customers.

As part of the scheme, one vaccinated guest can get another ticket free on select content as well as one F&B Combo free with the purchase of another in the first week of reopening.

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards.

PVR will be screening some of the major Hollywood titles that are set to release in the country in the coming weeks. This list includes "The Suicide Squad" (August 5), "Mortal Kombat" (July 30) and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It" (August 13), as well as NBCUniversal's titles "Promising Young Woman" (August 6), "Old" (August 13), "Fast & Furious 9" (August 19), "The Croods: A New Age" and "Nobody" (August 27).

Additionally, Chairman and Managing Director at PVR Ltd, Ajay Bijli, said that after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's focus has been on vaccinating its entire staff.

"We are excited to re-open and the slate for this year looks promising. The strategy is to showcase maximum content across screens to meet the pent-up demand. So, with big-ticket Bollywood and Regional films awaiting the announcement by producers and internationally released Hollywood content as cinemas open up post the second wave, we expect the movie-going habits to return among patrons," he said in a statement.

"The focus now will be to encourage vaccination alongside introducing our new offerings as we begin to win back the confidence of our audience back to big-screen entertainment," he added.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited, said the company is excited to welcome customers back to theatres and offer them the "real cinema experience".

"It is a very heart-warming development for us and ensuring the safety and security of our customers and employees is our foremost responsibility. All the ground level staff, employees across our cinemas is 100 per cent Vaccinated.

"PVR has always endeavoured to offer unique experiences and we certainly look forward to welcoming our patrons with fresh content, innovative and attractive offers on both tickets and F&B to enjoy movies exclusively with one's friends and family," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

