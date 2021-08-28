हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan crisis

Italian PM Draghi holds discussion with PM Narendra Modi, suggests G20 special meet on Afghanistan

Italy PM discussed a need for special leaders level meeting on Afghanistan by G20 grouping with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. 

Italian PM Draghi holds discussion with PM Narendra Modi, suggests G20 special meet on Afghanistan
Pic Courtesy: Reuters (L)+ ANI (R)

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday discussed the need for a special leaders level meeting on Afghanistan by G20 grouping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italy is the chair for G20 this year and will host all meetings of the grouping this year, including the leaders' summit in October. The idea of a special meet on Afghanistan, which is an Italian idea, is being discussed with several other G20 member countries as well.

A readout from the Indian PMO on telephonic call said, "The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world". While condemning the terror attack at Kabul international airport, the statement said that the leaders, "stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long-term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan."

During the talks, they also discussed issues like climate change and in that context, exchanged views on other forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26 that will take place in November. Draghi is the second leader, Indian PM Modi has spoken to since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15. Earlier PM had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Psaki, in response to a G20 meet on Afghanistan, directed it to state dept pointing to "planned engagements with international partners in the coming days.". Not for the first time a special meeting by G20 is being organized on an international crisis. Last year, under Saudi leadership, G20 hosted a special leaders level summit to deal with COVID crisis. 

The grouping formed after the 2008 financial crisis is increasingly being seen as key to global world order even as the United Nations remain defunct, especially lack of reforms at the security council. Countries like China have been holding reforms at the security council, and blocking expansion of membership for countries like India.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan crisisMario DraghiNarendra ModiG20
Next
Story

Mumbai: 80 per cent of Nariman point, Mantralaya areas to go underwater by 2050, warns civic chief

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Deepika Padukone spotted on the sets of KBC 13