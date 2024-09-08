Can India Help End The Ukraine-Russia War? Italy PM Hails India As Key Player

Ukraine-Russia War: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that India and China can help find a solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She made these comments after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Cernobbio, northern Italy.

Her statement came just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that India, Brazil, and China could act as mediators.

"China and India have a role to play in resolving the conflict," Meloni said, according to Italian media.

She emphasized that Ukraine should not be abandoned, saying, "What must not happen is to think that the conflict can be resolved by abandoning Ukraine to its fate."

Meloni reaffirmed Italy's stance, saying, "The decision to support Kyiv is in line with Italy's national interest and will never change."

On Thursday, Putin had mentioned at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that he was in touch with India, Brazil, and China about the Ukraine situation.

"I am in contact with my partners, and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries... will be really interested and provide a helping hand," Putin said.

His remarks came when asked about potential mediators for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kyiv last month. During his visit, he told Zelenskyy that both Russia and Ukraine should start peace talks without delay and said India was ready to play an "active role" in restoring peace.

Modi said that India has been on the side of peace since the beginning and that he would even like to contribute personally to resolving the crisis.

His visit on August 23 was the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991. It followed a summit he held with Putin in Moscow six weeks earlier.