ITBP takes over Delhi's largest Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday (June 24) took over the Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, New Delhi as nodal agency to take care of the operations at the facility.

On Tuesday (June 23), ITBP was nominated as a nodal agency by the Union Home Ministry to provide the doctors and team of other professionals to this centre as requested by the Delhi government.

Many teams of the ITBP, including heatlh wokers, visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Wednesday and held series of discussions with the stakeholders.

It is expected that a 2,000 bed facility will be operational at the Centre from June 26. The total bed capacity at this centre may go upto 10,200. This will be the largest single Covid Care Centre in Delhi and the country.

It is expected that more than 1000 doctors of ITBP and other CAPFs and 2000 more paramedical,assistant and security staff will be deployed at the facility. The administrative support to the centre will be provided by South Delhi District Administration.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital touched a new high on Tuesday as 3947 cases were registered within 24 hours while 68 people died due to COVID-19.

At least 2,711 people were reported to have recovered from the infection in as much time. The total number of infections in Delhi has risen to 66,602 which includes 39,313 recovered cases and 2,301 fatalities.