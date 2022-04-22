British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed India’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts and said that he took the vaccine created by India and said he benefitted from that.

“I have the Indian jab (Covid- 19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India, said PM Johnson during a joint media address with PM Modi.

PM Johnson on India-UK relations

The leader also reiterated PM Modi’s commitment to enhancing the India-UK relationship and said that the relations between the two countries have never been better.

“We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times,” said Johnson.

“Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space and maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship,” he added.

India-UK Covid vaccine partnership

In May 2021, India and the UK agreed to "expand and enhance" their existing partnership on vaccines, besides vowing to work together to reform and strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO) and the global health security architecture to strengthen pandemic resilience.

The decision was taken at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

PM Modi during Modi-Johnson talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed dialogue with British PM Boris Johnson in New Delhi. During the talks, Modi invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.

During a joint media address, PM Modi said, “We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.”

PM Modi also welcomed his UK counterpart and said that Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic.

The prime minister also talked about the crucial Future Trade Deal, which has been one of the prime agendas of Johnson’s two-day visit to India.

Live TV