Delhi Metro

Jaa jee le apni zindagi: Delhi Metro uses DDLJ meme to reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend

The man was worried whether the metro services will be available on the weekend.

Jaa jee le apni zindagi: Delhi Metro uses DDLJ meme to reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's witty reply on Friday (June 11, 2021) using a Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's meme to a man wanting to meet his girlfriend has gone viral.

The man was worried whether the metro services will be available on the weekend or not and decided to ask the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the micro-blogging site.

"Will the metro be working on the weekend? Please tell me because I've to meet the GF. If I don't meet her, then the break-up is confirmed," the Twitterati asked in Hindi.

The DMRC came to his rescue and responded using a famous DDLJ dialogue, "Metro chalu hai mere dost, jaa jee le apni zindagi (Metro is running my friend, go live your life)."

This is to be noted that as part of unlocking the national capital, the Delhi Metro resumed its operations on June 7, after being shut for almost a month.

The Delhi Metro services have been resumed for the general public with 50 % seating capacity. Passengers are allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing till further directions. 

The metros are running as per the normal time schedule.  

