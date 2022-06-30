JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022. The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Here is how to check the result

- Once released, students can check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board result 2022 official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in

- Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

- Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link

- Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

- JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Cross-check all your details

- Download the Jharkhand board results for 2022 and take a printout for future use.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Website crashed here is how you can get your result via SMS

To receive results via SMS, type RESULT space> JAC12 space>. space>Roll Code Send your roll number to 56263. Students will receive the JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 via text message on the same mobile number.

Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022. While JAC 12th Science Results were declared a few days back. Now students are waiting for the Arts and Commerce results to be declared soon. As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed beyond JAC 10th and 12th Science results due to extended evaluation of papers. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.