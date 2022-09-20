NewsIndia
JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Compartment result class 10, 12 DECLARED on jacresults.com- Direct link to check scorecard here

JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council 10th 12th Compartment Result has been declared, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecard.

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JAC Result 2022: JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council 10th 12th Compartment Result has been declared. The candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can download the results from the official website, jacresults.com. The results has been announced today, September 20, 2022. The result link for both Class 10 and Class 12 is activated. Candidates will have to choose their faculty/course and then enter the roll code and roll number. 

Class 10 result

Class 12 result

Once the details are entered, the result will appear on the screen. The results are available for all the three streams for Class 12 - Arts, Commerce and Science. For class 10 compartment result, candidates need to just enter their roll number.

JAC 10th 12th Compartment Result: Here is how to download

Visit the website - jacresults.com
Click on the link that reads 'Results of Compartment Intermediate Examination 2022', 'Results of Compartment Secondary Examination 2022
Next, choose the faculty/stream for Class 12 Compartment Result
Enter your roll code and roll number
The result will appear on the screen
Download the result and keep a copy with yourselves.

On June 21, the JAC board had declared 10th and 12th science result 2022. A total of 95.60% students were declared pass in Class 10 results. While 91.43 students passed Class 12th science exams.

