Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: People Offered Prayers To The Rath During Rath-Making Process.

Rath Yatra 2024: Every year, on the second day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha, the coastal city of Puri rejoices during the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra celebrations.





On this occasion, a ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. Meanwhile, the gods tour the city to check on their subject. This year Rath Yatra starts on 7.7. and ends on 16.7., for which preparations have already begun.A recent tweet by news agency ANI gives us an insight into what the Rathi is doing in Puri as people gather to witness this ritual and touch their foreheads with the Rathi.Sharing the message, ANI wrote, "Rath Yatra Chariot Preparation is underway before Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra on July 7."Every year before the festival begins, three new Rathis are built and designed in a certain way. They are made of wood and decorated by local artists. You can easily differentiate by size, number of wheels and color.Among the three, Lord Jagannath's chariot is the largest known as Nandighosa. It has 16 massive wheels and is 44 feet long. Dressed in red and yellow clothes, the charioteer of the Rathi is Daruka and the rope pulling the rat is called Sankhachuda.On the other hand, Lord Balabhadra's chariot is known as Taladhvaja. The cart has 14 wheels and is dressed in red and green. The name of the charioteer is Matali and the rope pulling the wheel is Vasuli.Devi Subhadrani Rathi is called Deviratha or Darpadalana and is 42 feet long. It has 12 wheels and red and black clothes. The charioteer is Arjun and the name of the rope is Swarnachuda.These carts are manually pulled by 50 meter ropes. Lord Balaram's chariot is pulled first, followed by Goddess Subhadra and after that Lord Jagannath. People rush to help pull the wagon because they believe that pulling the wagon deserves good deeds and regret for their mistakes.