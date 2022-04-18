New Delhi: The probe into Jahangipuri violence that was triggered after two groups clashed in North Delhi during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16 took an interesting turn on Monday after Delhi police found some major breakthroughs in the investigation.

The police arrested three more accused- a scrap dealer who allegedly supplied bottles for pelting during the riots, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member and Sonu Chikna, the man who allegedly fired rounds at the crowd during the clashes.

Apart from this, the opposition accused the Delhi police of conducting a one-sided probe targeting a particular community.

As the investigation into the fateful Jahangirpuri violence continues, here’s a look at some of the most significant developments of the day

Sonu Chikna arrested

Delhi police arrested Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus on Monday. The 28-year-old Sonu Chikna is accused of opening fire during the clashes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

#UPDATE | The 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, whose video was being circulated on April 17 on social media for opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area, Delhi, on April 16, has been nabbed: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

According to Delhi police, a social media footage in which a 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus showed him opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16.

This apart, the Delhi police on Monday arrested the 36-year-old accused, Sheikh Hameed. He is a scrap dealer and disclosed during the interrogation that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the Jahangirpuri violence.

Case filed against VHP and Bajrang Dal

Delhi police registered a case against religious groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without prior permission reported ANI quoting DCP NW Usha Rangnani.

As per Rangnani, the Hanuman Jayanti procession during which the stone-pelting occurred and led to violent communal clashes in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was conducted without permission from the police.

Meanwhile, accused Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh-Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested.

Owaisi’s one-sided probe allegation on Delhi police

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday in reference to the Jahangirpuri violence said that one-sided action is being taken and that the communal violence takes place when govt want it to happen.

In response to the one-sided investigation allegations, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said the police were not discriminating against anyone.

Aman meetings by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police organised a meeting at the Jahangirpuri police station on Monday in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the violence-hit area in the northwestern parts of the city, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the meeting of the Aman Committee was held at the police station at 1.30 pm.

