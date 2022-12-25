'Jai Shri Ram vs Jai Siya Ram': Congress, BJP slam each-other over religious chants

The Congress and BJP have slammed each other over sloganeering linked to the god Ram. While the Congress accused BJP of dividing God Ram and Goddess Sita, the saffron party alleged that it's Congress which is averse to Ram. The war of words came a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi again raked up the issue claiming that BJP leaders chant Jai Shri Ram and not Jai Siya Ram.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "BJP is playing games to win elections...Rahul Gandhi ji asked why didn't they (BJP) say 'Jai Siya Ram'? Entire country respects 'Sita Mata'. They instigate people and instil fear & anger by saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. They (BJP) divided Lord Ram & Goddess Sita."

Responding to Ashok Gehlot's remark, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said that it's the Congress which is most averse to the god Ram. "Congress has still not been able to decide its stand on Shri Ram. It is the Congress, the Congress only, which is the most averse to Ram," he said.

Poonia added that there is no debate over the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"Congress was against the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, It also resorted to divisive politics for vote banks. There is no debate regarding the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', as it represents our Sanatani culture," he said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief also attacked the Gehlot government over the alleged exam paper leak case, blaming the Congress regime for 'nurturing' the cheating mafia.

"Earlier, such incidents wouldn't happen. But, under the Congress government, such incidents are coming to light in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government is involved in nurturing the cheating mafia and crushing the dreams of the youth," he said.