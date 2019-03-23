Jaish-e-Mohammad recruiting terrorists using mobile application Textnow: NIA sources

The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist organisation has been recruiting terrorists by using a mobile application, Textnow, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources told Zee media on Saturday.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police arrested alleged JeM terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close associate of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmed Khan. A Delhi court on Friday had sent Sajjad to NIA custody till March 29.

The development comes after the NIA questioned Sajjad.

Sajjad revealed that after the Pulwama attack, he was in touch with other terrorists through this app.

The investigative agencies had come to know about this app following which they started to keep an eye on Sajjad.

Immediately after the Pulwama attack, Sajjad was texted by Mudassir through this app.

Sajjad was arrested on Thursday night from Red Fort area in the national capital.‬ He was roaming in Delhi as a trader of shawls.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Sajjad had knowledge about the Pulwama attack. He was in contact with Mudasir, who was killed in an encounter. Sajjad was tasked by the terror group of establishing a sleeper cell in the national capital.

Muddasir was neutralised during Tral encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to reports, Muddasir had provided the van used in the attack and explosives to Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar. He was also involved in plotting multiple IED blasts in Kashmir valley.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 after a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus.