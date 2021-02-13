हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JeM

Jaish terrorist confesses he 'recced' NSA Ajit Doval's office, security agencies on high alert

The security agencies have been put on high alert after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, who was arrested bythe Jammu and Kashmir Police, revealed that he had conducted a reconnaissance of NSA office and other high-value targets in Delhi.

Jaish terrorist confesses he &#039;recced&#039; NSA Ajit Doval&#039;s office, security agencies on high alert

New Delhi: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who is currently under police custody revealed that he had conducted a reconnaissance operation at National Security Advisor (NSA) office and other high-value targets in the national capital on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handlers, sources told Zee News.

After the disclosure, the security around NSA has been put on high alert.

During interrogation of Jaish operative Hidayat-Ullah Malik, a resident of J&K's Shopian who was arrested on February 6, a detailed video of the recce of NSA Chief Ajit Doval’s office emerged. 

As per sources, Hidayat told interrogators that on May 24, 2019, he took a flight from Srinagar to New Delhi to record a video of the NSA’s office, including the security detail of the CISF personnel deployed there. He passed on the video through WhatsApp to his Pakistan-based handler. The handler was described by his simply as “Doctor”.

The Jaish operator also disclosed names, code names, and phone numbers of 10 of his contacts in Pakistan, including the handler to police.

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that they had arrested the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation Hidayatullah Malik from Jammu following a joint operation by Jammu and Anantnag police.

Police had recovered incriminating materials like arms and ammunition including two pistols and grenades from Hidayatullah Malik's possession.  

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that Malik is a categorised terrorist from the Shopian district and is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir in the Kashmir valley.

