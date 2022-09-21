NewsIndia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Jaishankar meets Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal at UN; apprises him of India's position

S Jaishankar met Ukraine's Prime Minister at the United Nations and informed him of India's consistent position, which emphasises halting all violence and the return to dialogue and diplomacy

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • EAM met Ukraine PM and apprised him of India's principled position on Russia-Ukraine war
  • They met hours after Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists
  • The ministers discussed the consequences of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Trending Photos

Jaishankar meets Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal at UN; apprises him of India's position

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters here and apprised him of India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and returns to dialogue and diplomacy.

Jaishankar met the Ukrainian leader on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists, saying the move was essential to protect Russia's sovereignty as the "West is seeking to weaken, divide and finally destroy this country."

"At the UN Headquarters this morning, called on Prime Minister of Ukraine @Denys_Shmyhal," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said he apprised Prime Minister Shmyhal of "India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and returns to dialogue and diplomacy."

The minister thanked "him for sharing his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict. Discussed their consequences, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities."

Jaishankar assured him that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Also Read: President Biden to raise issue of UNSC reforms at UN General Assembly session, rebuke Russia's war in Ukraine: NSA Jake Sullivan

Since early September, Ukraine forces have swiftly recaptured large swaths of land in Ukraine's Kharkiv region that Russian troops took over in the early weeks of the war which began on February 24.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday disclosed that a total of 5,937 Russian troops have died during the military operation in Ukraine while fatalities on the Ukrainian side are ten times higher, with 61,207 Kiev troops killed.

It's the first time that Russia announced its losses during the military operation since late March when the casualties stood at 1,351.

Live Tv

Russia-Ukraine warUkraine PMEAM S JaishankarUnited Nations

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen