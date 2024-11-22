Jalna Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Arjun Khotkar Kailas Kisanrao Gortantyal Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Jalna Assembly Election Result: Jalna seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Jalna district. Voting for the Jalna seat was held on November 20. The Jalna assembly seat has been a BJP and INC stronghold with it winning the seat three and two times in the last six elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Jalna assembly seat are Arjun Khotkar of the Shiv Sena, Kailas Kisanrao Gortantyal of INC, Kishor Yadav Borude of BSP and Asadulla Shaikh of Social Democratic Party of India. However, from the application of 73 total contestants 31 were accepted, 13 were rejected, 29 applications were withdrawn and 29 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao of the INC had won the elections by defeating Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 25,294 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar had contested the polls on the Shiv Sena (SHS) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao of Indian National Congress by around 296 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao from Indian National Congress won the election with the lead of 20,771 votes, defeating Ambekar Bhaskarrajaram of Shiv Sena (SHS).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.