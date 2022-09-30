Jamia Millia Islamia University student shot inside hospital after brawl on varsity premises

New Delhi: A Jamia Millia Islamia University student was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9 p.m. on Thursday at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the university's library.

Following an investigation, police discovered that the fight had occurred between two groups of students. Noman Chaudhary (26), a law student from Meerut's Sardahan village, was injured in the head in the incident. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, according to police, and another student, Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also went to see his friend.

Meanwhile, one of the second group's students, Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, arrived at the hospital with his friends and opened fire on Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward. Nauman Ali had a superficial scalp injury, according to police. He was transferred to AIIMS Trauma Center, and police began an investigation. More information is awaited.