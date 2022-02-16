4 terrorist associates of The Resistance Front arrested in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday (February 16) arrested four terror associates of the terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), involved in providing logistic and support to active terrorists in Kashmir Valley.

The police said in a statement, "On the basis of reliable intelligence input, it was found that the militant's organization "The Resistance Front (TRF) is active in J&K and is being orchestrated by handlers based in Pakistan.”

“Two active militants namely: Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Kulgam and Momin Gulzar of Eidgah, Srinagar are using the network of overground workers in the valley for subversive activities,” the police added.

These OGWs are providing logistic support and are harbouring these terrorists in Kashmir valley, the J&K police further said.

Accordingly, a case was registered by the police and investigation initiated, during which four hardcore terrorist associates were arrested.

Four hardcore OGWs have been arrested in the case so far whom police identified as Basharat Ahmed Pampori, Adil Shafi Bhat, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi, and Adil Mushtaq Mir.

These OGWs were also found to be involved in creating content of the threatening posters issued by TRF from time to time. Through these posters they aimed to threaten government employees, Police, Armed Forces, elected PRls and non-local businessmen and to cause disaffection against the state. It was also found that they had recently provided logistic support to three militants namely Momin Gulbar, Arif Ahmed Hazar and one foreign terrorist by providing them shelter and also facilitated them in carrying out terrorist attacks in Srinagar city.

The police said further probe is on to identify other OGWs involved in this network and they expect more arrests soon.

