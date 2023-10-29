Jammu And Kashmir: Army Foils Another Infiltration Bid In Kupwara, Second This Week

Kupwara: Army 02 Bihar initiated a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Grath post LOC area of the Jumagund Sector following specific inputs. While conducting searches, infiltrating terrorists were encountered by the police. The terrorists fired upon the searching party, leading to an exchange of fire and resulting in the death of one of the terrorists. The operation is being continued by the army.

Earlier this week, the security forces gunned down five terrorists to foil the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Machil Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, police said. Security forces said that all those 5 terrorists were foreign terrorists.

This marks the 14th infiltration bid of the year foiled by security forces in Jammu, most of which were foiled in Machil sector and Poonch, Rajouri area. Around 41 infiltrators have been killed including today’s five infiltrators so far.

With the information provided by the intelligence wing, security forces have already confirmed that there are at least 16 Launching pads of terrorists active along with multiple terrorist camps in the POK area opposite the Gurez sector and terror commanders are desperate to push them in Kashmir Valley before the onset of winter. Security forces have tightened the anti-infiltration grid and intelligence network of the entire line of control and international border.