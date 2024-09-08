Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election: Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP Government Of Failing To Combat Terrorism

Omar Abdullah said that terrorism has been on the rise over the past five years.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 10:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has accused the present government of failing to combat terrorism.  While addressing a public meeting in Shopian district, South Kashmir he stated that if anyone has sacrificed in the fight against militancy, it is the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC). 

Abdullah expressed disappointment over the Prime Minister and Home Minister's statements and asserted that political differences should not distort the truth. 

He further questioned whether he needs to remind the Home Minister of the sacrifices made by NC members, who have been victims of terrorism.

Responding to the Home Minister's claim that terrorism would increase if an NC-Congress government were formed, Abdullah said, "the Home Minister compared his own five-year tenure with Abdullah’s six-year term to assess changes in terrorism trends." 

He stated that terrorism has been on the rise over the past five years and has affected districts across Jammu, including Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, and Doda.

Abdullah reiterated the NC's commitment to restoring Article 370, pointing out that the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke it was a departure from its previous rulings. 

He said, "if the BJP could maintain the issue for 20-25 years, the NC will continue to advocate for its restoration."

 Abdullah clarified that while he cannot predict when this might happen, the struggle will persist.

