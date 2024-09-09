Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 1: Voting Date, Full List Of Constituencies Going To Polls; BJP, Congress Key Candidates, Other Details
J&K Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2024: The voting for 24 seats going to the polls in the Phase-I will be held on September 18. As many as 219 candidates are in the poll fray.
J&K Election 2024: Jammu and Kashmir are going to the assembly polls almost a decade after the last election was held. The erstwhile state was converted into the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
This is the first assembly election since the abrogation of the contentious constitutional provision. The Election Commission of India has announced that the polling for 90 assembly seats will be held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 8 while the counting of votes will take place on October 4.
Phase 1 Voting Date, Time
The voting for the first phase of the assembly polls will take place on September 18 and the voting time is likely to be between 8am to 5pm in most of the seats.
J&K Polls: Full List Of Phase-1 Constituencies, Candidates
Of the 90 seats, 24 constituencies will go to the polls in phase 1. These 24 seats include some key seats like Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pahalgam and Ramban. Candidates from the BJP, National Conference, Congress, PDP and other parties are in the fray.
The BJP is not contesting on the eight seats going to the polls in the phase 1 while the PDP is also not contesting on some seats. While the National Conference and the Congress have formed an alliance, they will have a friendly fight on a total of five seats out of the 90.
Below is the full list of constituencies:
|
Assembly Seats
|
BJP
|
CONGRESS/CPIM
|
PDP
|
JKNC
|
1. Pampore
|
Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi
|
Zakhoor Ahmad Mir
|
Hasnain Massodi
|
2. Tral
|
No Candidate
|
Surinder Singh Channi
|
Rafiq Ahmad Ik
|
3. Pulwama
|
No Candidate
|
Waheed-ur Rehman Parra
|
Mohammad Khalil Bandh
|
4. Rajpora
|
Arshid Bhat
|
Syed Bashir Ahmed
|
Syed Bashir Ahmed
|
5. Zainapora
|
No Candidate
|
Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani
|
Showkat Ahmad Ganai
|
6. Shopian
|
Jawed Ahmad Qadri
|
Yawar Shafi Shafi
|
Sheikh Mohammad Rafi
|
7. D.H. Pora
|
No Candidate
|
Sakina Ittoo
|
Gulzar Ahmad Dar
|
8. Kulgam
|
No Candidate
|
Yousuf Tarigami - CPIM
|
Mohd Amin Dar
|
9. Devsar
|
No Candidate
|
Amanullah Mantoo
|
Sartaj Ahmad Madani
|
10. Dooru
|
No Candidate
|
Ghulam Ahmad Mir
|
Mohd Ashraf Malik
|
11. Kokernag (ST)
|
Ch. Roshan Hussain Gujjar
|
Haroon Rashid Khata
|
Zafar Ali Khatana
|
12. Anantnag West
|
Mohd Rafiq Wani
|
13. Anantnag
|
Adv. Syed Wazahat
|
Peerzada Mohd Syed
|
Mehboob Beg
|
14. Srigufwara - Bijbehara
|
Sofi Yousuf
|
Iltija Mufti
|
Bashir Ahmad Veeri
|
15. Shangus - Anantnag East
|
Veer Saraf
|
Abdul Rehman Veeri
|
Reyaz Ahmad Khan
|
16. Pahalgam
|
No Candidates
|
Shabir Ahmad Sediqui
|
Altaf Ahmad Kaloo
|
17. Inderwal
|
Tariq Keen
|
Sheikh Zafarullah
|
Hussain Sheikh
|
18. Kishtwar
|
Shagun Parihar
|
Firdous Ahmad Tak
|
Sajad Kichloo
|
19. Padder - Nagseni
|
Sunil Sharma
|
Sandesh Kumar
|
Pooja Thakur
|
20. Bhadarwah
|
Daleep Singh Parihar
|
Nadeem Sharief
|
No candidate
|
Mehboob Iqbal
|
21. Doda
|
Gajay Singh Rana
|
Sheikh Riyaz
|
Mansoor Ahmed Batt
|
Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy
|
22. Doda West
|
Shakti Raj Parihar
|
Pradeep Kumar Bhagat
|
23. Ramban
|
Rakesh Thakur
|
Arjun Singh Raju
|
24. Banihal
|
Salim Bhat
|
Vikar Rasool Wani
|
Imtiaz Ahmed Shan
|
Sajad Shaheen
There are a total of 219 candidates in fray for the phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The wealthiest candidate in the first phase is also from PDP: Abdul Gaffar Sofi, who is contesting from Anantnag West. In his election affidavit, Sofi reported assets exceeding Rs 66 crore. Following him is PDP's Imtiaz Ahmed Shan, with assets amounting to over Rs 34 crore.
