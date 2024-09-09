Advertisement
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 1: Voting Date, Full List Of Constituencies Going To Polls; BJP, Congress Key Candidates, Other Details

J&K Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2024: The voting for 24 seats going to the polls in the Phase-I will be held on September 18. As many as 219 candidates are in the poll fray.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
J&K Election 2024: Jammu and Kashmir are going to the assembly polls almost a decade after the last election was held. The erstwhile state was converted into the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

This is the first assembly election since the abrogation of the contentious constitutional provision. The Election Commission of India has announced that the polling for 90 assembly seats will be held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 8 while the counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Phase 1 Voting Date, Time

The voting for the first phase of the assembly polls will take place on September 18 and the voting time is likely to be between 8am to 5pm in most of the seats. 

J&K Polls: Full List Of Phase-1 Constituencies, Candidates

Of the 90 seats, 24 constituencies will go to the polls in phase 1. These 24 seats include some key seats like Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pahalgam and Ramban. Candidates from the BJP, National Conference, Congress, PDP and other parties are in the fray.

The BJP is not contesting on the eight seats going to the polls in the phase 1 while the PDP is also not contesting on some seats. While the National Conference and the Congress have formed an alliance, they will have a friendly fight on a total of five seats out of the 90.

Below is the full list of constituencies:

Assembly Seats

BJP

CONGRESS/CPIM

PDP

JKNC

1. Pampore

Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi

 

Zakhoor Ahmad Mir

Hasnain Massodi

2. Tral

No Candidate

Surinder Singh Channi

Rafiq Ahmad Ik

 

3. Pulwama

No Candidate

 

Waheed-ur Rehman Parra

Mohammad Khalil Bandh

4. Rajpora

Arshid Bhat

 

Syed Bashir Ahmed

Syed Bashir Ahmed

5. Zainapora

No Candidate

 

Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani

Showkat Ahmad Ganai

6. Shopian

Jawed Ahmad Qadri

 

Yawar Shafi Shafi

Sheikh Mohammad Rafi

7. D.H. Pora

No Candidate

Sakina Ittoo

Gulzar Ahmad Dar

 

8. Kulgam

No Candidate

Yousuf Tarigami - CPIM

Mohd Amin Dar

 

9. Devsar

No Candidate

Amanullah Mantoo

Sartaj Ahmad Madani

 

10. Dooru

No Candidate

Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Mohd Ashraf Malik

 

11. Kokernag (ST)

Ch. Roshan Hussain Gujjar

 

Haroon Rashid Khata

Zafar Ali Khatana

12. Anantnag West

Mohd Rafiq Wani

     

13. Anantnag

Adv. Syed Wazahat

Peerzada Mohd Syed

Mehboob Beg

 

14. Srigufwara - Bijbehara

Sofi Yousuf

 

Iltija Mufti

Bashir Ahmad Veeri

15. Shangus - Anantnag East

Veer Saraf

 

Abdul Rehman Veeri

Reyaz Ahmad Khan

16. Pahalgam

No Candidates

 

Shabir Ahmad Sediqui

Altaf Ahmad Kaloo

17. Inderwal

Tariq Keen

Sheikh Zafarullah

Hussain Sheikh

 

18. Kishtwar

Shagun Parihar

 

Firdous Ahmad Tak

Sajad Kichloo

19. Padder - Nagseni

Sunil Sharma

 

Sandesh Kumar

Pooja Thakur

20. Bhadarwah

Daleep Singh Parihar

Nadeem Sharief

No candidate

Mehboob Iqbal

21. Doda

Gajay Singh Rana

Sheikh Riyaz

Mansoor Ahmed Batt

Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy

22. Doda West

Shakti Raj Parihar

Pradeep Kumar Bhagat

   

23. Ramban

Rakesh Thakur

   

Arjun Singh Raju

24. Banihal

Salim Bhat

Vikar Rasool Wani

Imtiaz Ahmed Shan

Sajad Shaheen

There are a total of 219 candidates in fray for the phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The wealthiest candidate in the first phase is also from PDP: Abdul Gaffar Sofi, who is contesting from Anantnag West. In his election affidavit, Sofi reported assets exceeding Rs 66 crore. Following him is PDP's Imtiaz Ahmed Shan, with assets amounting to over Rs 34 crore.

