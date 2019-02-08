हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir avalanche: 3 cops rescued from police post buried under snow, shifted to hospital

The rescued policeman is an SPO, identified as Gulzar Ahmad, who has been shifted to hospital for treatment with two others.

Jammu and Kashmir avalanche: 3 cops rescued from police post buried under snow, shifted to hospital

At least three policemen have been rescued from the avalanche that buried a police post trapping 10 cops in Kulgam district near the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The rescued policeman is an SPO, identified as Gulzar Ahmad, who has been shifted to hospital for treatment with two others. Meanwhile, an Air force helicopter has also been pressed into rescue service.

The policemen were feared trapped inside their post after an avalanche struck on Thursday evening.

The avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side, a police official said.

While 10 policemen posted at the post near the tunnel were reported safe, 10 others are believed to be trapped, he said. "Police rescue teams and other concerned agencies have been rushed to the site," he added.

Kashmir valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with Kulgam district in south Kashmir receiving maximum precipitation in the last 24 hours. Some places in the district have received as much as five feet snow, officials said.

The Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment has issued an avalanche warning of varying degrees to 16 of the 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

A high danger avalanche warning has been issued to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara districts in the valley, while medium danger warning was issued to Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Leh districts.

A low danger warning was issued for Kargil district.

Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir avalancheKulgam police post
