Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated, Ladakh separated into Union Territory

After the government scrapped Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, taking away the special status granted to the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Ladakh would be separated from the state. He informed Parliament that Ladakh would be given the status of a Union Territory without a legislature. The notification issued by the Home Minister said that the move has been made taking note of "a long pending demand of people of Ladakh".

PM Narendra Modi-led government on Monday announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature. Justifying the move, Shah said that Article 370 never enabled Jammu and Kashmir to get connected with India in real terms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the revocation of Article 370 on August 7, Wednesday.

Here is the full text of the notification: STATEMENT OF OBJECTS AND REASONS

The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with a very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature.

Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of and Kashmir will be with legislature.

NEW DELHI; The 5th August, 2019. AMIT SHAH.

With the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's integration into India is complete. The historic development means that there will be no dual citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir, the state will not have a separate flag and property related rules.